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'Citizens should not take law into their hands': Bengal CM Suvendu assures govt is acting against criminals

"The change in government was brought about to establish the rule of law. People should have faith in the legal process," he said.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:09 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndiaSuvendu Adhikari

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