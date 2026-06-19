'Citizens should not take law into their hands': Bengal CM Suvendu assures govt is acting against criminals

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal%20">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=suvendu%20adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Friday appealed to people not to take the law into their own hands, asserting that his government would act firmly against criminals and corrupt individuals and ensure that they are brought to justice through due process.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said public anger against corruption was understandable, but citizens should allow law enforcement agencies to perform their duties.</p>.<p>"I appeal to people not to go to anyone's residence or take the law into their own hands. The administration is taking all necessary and strict measures against corruption," he said.</p>.<p>"The change in government was brought about to establish the rule of law. People should have faith in the legal process," the chief minister added.</p>.<p>Adhikari's remarks came in the backdrop of the killing of BJP supporter Prasanta Dey in Howrah district's Bagnan area, where tensions flared after villagers allegedly confronted local panchayat functionaries over corruption-related allegations.</p>.<p>Referring to the incident, the chief minister said an FIR had been lodged against the deputy head of a village panchayat and others.</p>.<p>"Police could have been given some more time. But people went to his house demanding the return of money allegedly taken from them on the promise of securing benefits under various government schemes, including Awas Yojana. Thereafter, his associates and relatives allegedly attacked villagers, resulting in one death and serious injuries to five others," he said.</p>.Centre allocates Rs 8,500 crore for West Bengal under VB-G RAM G scheme: CM Suvendu Adhikari.<p>Adhikari said the injured were undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital and that eight persons had been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dey's wife, Soma.</p>.<p>The state government on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the deceased's family, he said.</p>.<p>"After formally lodging complaints against corrupt people and their activities, citizens can have faith in the police and the administration. We will take stringent action against those found guilty in accordance with the law," Adhikari said.</p>.<p>The chief minister said law enforcement agencies had already demonstrated their ability to track down accused persons across state boundaries.</p>.<p>"We have arrested a former MLA. The STF and Hooghly Police brought him back from Karnataka. There is no need for people to form groups and go to the homes of accused persons. If required, police will take the help of the CID and inter-state agencies. The STF has modern investigative tools and will act wherever evidence exists. This is not political vendetta; that is not how a government functions," he said.</p>.<p>Adhikari said his government had adopted a "zero-tolerance" policy towards corruption and violent crime.</p>.<p>"I want to tell people across the state that we have adopted a zero-tolerance policy. Non-bailable sections have been invoked, and all eight arrested persons in the Bagnan case have been sent to police custody. Charges relating to homicide have also been added," he said.</p>.<p>Announcing further measures, the chief minister said the case would be transferred to the CID for a detailed probe.</p>.Those who tried to storm Falta police station, free TMC's Jahangir Khan not be spared: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari .<p>"I am transferring this case to the CID for investigation. I have also decided to provide an additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. If the victim's wife is willing to work, the government will explore ways to support her employment. I will personally speak to her," he said.</p>.<p>Adhikari also said the government would seek the maximum punishment permissible under law for those found guilty in the case.</p>.<p>The chief minister acknowledged the growing public resentment against corruption, noting that in several recent instances, people had hurled rotten eggs at allegedly corrupt leaders while they were being escorted by police after their arrests.</p>.<p>Referring to the June 16 Falta incident in South 24 Parganas district, when a group of villagers attempted to storm the police station and free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, Adhikari said three cases had been registered and stringent charges invoked against those accused of attacking police personnel and security forces.</p>.<p>"Three cases have been registered in connection with the incident, and those involved have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to activities against the state," he said.</p>.<p>"The accused will not only face exemplary punishment, but the government will also move to attach their properties and recover compensation for the losses caused," Adhikari said.</p>.<p>The chief minister said 25 people had been arrested so far in connection with the Falta violence, including 12 who were in police custody and 13 in judicial custody.</p>.<p>"Those seen in videos circulating on social media are being identified and action will be taken against them in accordance with the law," he said.</p>.<p>Describing the incident as a direct challenge to state authority, Adhikari said attacks on police stations would not be tolerated.</p>.<p>"An attack on a police station is an attack on the authority of the state. Such acts will not be tolerated. Those responsible must face the strictest punishment permissible under law," he said.</p>.<p>The state government would also initiate legal proceedings to recover damages from those found responsible for the violence, he added. </p>