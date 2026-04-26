<p>The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has removed over 90 lakh names. Among them: a significant number of Matua voters, a community that has historically shaped outcomes in dozens of constituencies.</p><p>So what’s really happening here?</p><p>The Matuas, many of whom migrated from present-day Bangladesh, have long sat at the centre of Bengal’s political tug-of-war. The BJP has courted them with the promise of citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, questions why long-time voters now need to prove their citizenship at all.</p><p>Now, with names missing from voter lists, that debate is no longer theoretical.</p><p>Is this an administrative correction of flawed rolls?</p><p>Or does it risk excluding a community that has already lived through displacement and uncertainty?</p><p>From Thakurnagar - the Matua heartland - this report traces how identity, citizenship, and electoral power are colliding just days before voting.</p><p>Because this election may not just be about who wins.</p><p>It may be about who gets to vote at all.</p>