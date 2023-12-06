CM Mamata Banerjee to attend family wedding on tour to North Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee will be leaving for an official tour to the northern districts of the state on Wednesday, where she is scheduled to attend a slew of public distribution programmes apart from a family wedding, an official said.

On Thursday, she will attend a public distribution programme at Monteviot playground in Kurseong. The wedding will also take place in that town on the same day.

"The CM will be spending a few days in Kurseong. She will be staying at a famed tea garden," the official told PTI.