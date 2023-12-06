JOIN US
west bengal

CM Mamata Banerjee to attend family wedding on tour to North Bengal

Last Updated 06 December 2023, 16:14 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee will be leaving for an official tour to the northern districts of the state on Wednesday, where she is scheduled to attend a slew of public distribution programmes apart from a family wedding, an official said.

On Thursday, she will attend a public distribution programme at Monteviot playground in Kurseong. The wedding will also take place in that town on the same day.

"The CM will be spending a few days in Kurseong. She will be staying at a famed tea garden," the official told PTI.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has already reached Kurseong to be part of the wedding. The party supremo is also scheduled to arrive here on December 9.

Banerjee is also expected to hold administrative and public distribution programme in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on December 10 and 11 respectively, the official said.

At the programme, CM Banerjee is likely to distribute land rights documents to around 4,000 residents of tea gardens, the official added.

(Published 06 December 2023, 16:14 IST)
