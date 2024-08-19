'CM Mamata is destroyer of evidence': BJP

New Delhi: Demanding the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP on Monday said that she has now become a “destroyer”. In a press conference at the party headquarters, spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the conduct of Banerjee, who is both the Chief Minister and holds the portfolios of Health and Home Ministries, is questionable and has sparked nationwide anger.
“As a Chief Minister, her actions are both deliberate and negligent, undermining the legal process, making it harder to ensure that the accused receive the punishment they deserve, which, under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, includes the death penalty for such crimes,” he said.
He questioned the West Bengal police for not investigating the case as a case of gang rape, and for conducting the post-mortem inside the hospital where the medical intern was killed in.
“If the West Bengal police investigated the case for gang rape, it would involve making additional arrests, which the Mamata Banerjee government preferred to avoid. Why was the post-mortem of the deceased conducted at RG Kar Hospital, and why was it done under the supervision of the same principal whom the CBI is now questioning,” he asked.
Alleging that Mamata Banerjee has destroyed the dignity of women, the rule of law and the Constitution, Bhatia alleged that goons affiliated to the Trinamool Congress tried to destroy the CCTV evidence at the medical college.
“The Calcutta High Court has described this as a failure of the state machinery. The West Bengal Governor, too, has stated that women are not safe in the state, even though the Chief Minister is a woman. Yet Mamata Banerjee has not resigned,” he added.
Bhatia said that Mamata’s march was to divert attention and that the march indicates her failure. “She should resign immediately, as her actions acknowledge her own ineffectiveness,” he added.
