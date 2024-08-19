'CM Mamata is destroyer of evidence': BJP

New Delhi: Demanding the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP on Monday said that she has now become a “destroyer”. In a press conference at the party headquarters, spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the conduct of Banerjee, who is both the Chief Minister and holds the portfolios of Health and Home Ministries, is questionable and has sparked nationwide anger.

“As a Chief Minister, her actions are both deliberate and negligent, undermining the legal process, making it harder to ensure that the accused receive the punishment they deserve, which, under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, includes the death penalty for such crimes,” he said.

He questioned the West Bengal police for not investigating the case as a case of gang rape, and for conducting the post-mortem inside the hospital where the medical intern was killed in.