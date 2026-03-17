<p>Kolkata: The arbitrary reshuffle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> administration by the Election Commission, soon after the announcement of the poll schedule and without any consultation with the state government, undermined the spirit of cooperative federalism and principles of democratic polity, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday.</p><p>She has asked the EC to refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in the future, as they risk diluting the long-standing legacy, credibility and institutional integrity of the commission and also impinge upon the foundational principles of our constitutional framework.</p><p>The EC replaced Nandini Chakravorty with Dushyant Nariala as the chief secretary of the state late at night on Sunday.</p><p>As the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in West Bengal immediately after the announcement of the schedule of elections on Sunday, the EC appointed Sanghamitra Ghosh as the principal secretary of home and hill affairs, removing Jagadish Prasad Meena as the home secretary. </p><p>Mamata noted in her letter to Kumar that Article 324 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Section 28A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, made officers engaged in election-related duties deemed to be on deputation to the EC during the election period. </p><p>The EC is vested with the authority to transfer or post the civil and police officers engaged or deemed to be engaged in election-related duties.</p>.'Eligible voters won't be barred from voting': CEC Gyanesh Kumar as CM Mamata calls off protest after Supreme Court order.<p>“Historically, during the previous elections, the Commission, while exercising these powers, has consistently consulted the State Government as a matter of constitutional propriety and administrative convention within our federal framework,” the chief minister wrote, adding: “In practice, the Commission would request the State Government to furnish a panel of three officers, from among whom it would select an officer to fill the vacancy arising from any contemplated transfer.”</p><p>She expressed “deep concern” and “surprise” that the heads of the administrative machinery in the West Bengal government had been removed within hours of the press release announcing the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, 2026. </p><p>“This has been done in an arbitrary manner, without seeking a panel of officers from the State Government and without adhering to the established convention that has guided ECI–State institutional functioning during previous elections,” the CM wrote to the CEC.</p><p>The EC appointed Siddh Nath Gupta as the Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey and Ajay Kumar Nand as the Commissioner of Police in Kolkata, replacing Supratim Sarkar. The commission also replaced several senior police officials of the state.</p><p>She requested the EC to refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in the future, as they risk diluting the long-standing legacy, credibility and institutional integrity of the commission of India and also impinge upon the foundational principles of the constitutional framework.</p>