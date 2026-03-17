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CM Mamata writes to EC over Bengal administration reshuffle after poll schedule

The EC replaced Nandini Chakravorty with Dushyant Nariala as the chief secretary of the state late at night on Sunday.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 22:22 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commission

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