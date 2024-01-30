Tuesday Interview | 'CM may have political compulsions, but I go by rules'

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has had many run-ins with the state government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Last year, he claimed that he had reliable information about snooping in the Kolkata Raj Bhavan. In this interview with DH’s Amrita Madhukayla, Bose says that the CM may be guided by political compulsions, but his actions have been driven by constitutional permissibility.
You have also had your disagreements with Mamata Banerjee, but not as much as your predecessor, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
We (the governor and the chief minister) are constitutional colleagues, and individually, we share a cordial relationship. I deal with her with reason and transparency. And that is the reason why Mamata Banerjee is willing to speak the truth with me; I understand her political compulsions. As a constitutional authority, I have to do only what is right and what is permissible by the Constitution. A politician has more compulsions.
In the Shahjahan case, where raids on the TMC leader led to a mob hurting ED officials, you have been uncharacteristically vocal. Where do things stand today?
In this case, I called the chief of the Enforcement Directorate. I took an active interest and met the victims (ED officials hurt by a mob) in the hospital. I asked the home secretary and chief secretary to meet me, but they did not. Eventually, after I put my foot down, they did. I then ordered Shahjahan to be arrested; this was a first in my career—asking for someone’s arrest. Mamata and I discussed the matter for close to two hours, but what we discuss as constitutional colleagues, I do not divulge outside.
You have said that violence is the mainstay of Bengal politics. How do you deal with it as governor?
In Bengal, culture and literature are accorded important positions in society. But what mars the culturally rich state is its violence—its dance of death. I agree with the government when they say they did not create violence, but they are duty-bound to control it. There is a method in the madness—there is a system where there are goons to supervise goons. They keep the pressure on the government.
I would visit the victims of violence, and it became a flashpoint between the government and my office, but I persisted. When someone tells me, “I’m in danger,” I offer them shelter in the Raj Bhavan. I do not speak about it publicly. I have had people from various parties come to me; one day during the panchayat elections, I got a call at 1 am from someone that they had goons surrounding their house.
I immediately went with my entourage and managed to save them. I asked the DGP to send in the police and asked for a report within 15 minutes; some were arrested. The next day, a young man came to the Raj Bhavan with his wife and child and told me, “Without you, I wouldn’t have been alive today.”
There are reports that the Congress has reached out to you for the smooth passage of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
They have not written to me, but if they do, I will take action that is constitutional and legally probable. I am available to all parties—BJP, TMC, Congress, or the Left. Even Mamata Banerjee does not feel I am biased. I may turn down some of the proposals of the government, but I will explain to her the legal position of the matter.
Any such instance where you and she had to disagree.
Within one week of my joining, she had appointed a Lokayukta. In any matter, I go by the rules and regulations, study them, and analyse Supreme Court judgements. In this matter, I said I could not accept it, and I was told by the officers that the appointment was approved by my predecessor. I said I would not question my predecessor, but I will not administer the oath of office to the Lokayukta. As per legislation, a Lokayukta cannot be reappointed. I met Mamata Banerjee, and she said, ‘I will go by what you say.’ That was the end of the matter.
In a politically volatile state like West Bengal, with an active CM like Mamata Banerjee, you have strived to stay out of the news. But some of the governors in non-BJP-ruled states have had run-ins, including your predecessor.
I take action, but I do not criticise. Before I take an action that is
against the government’s interest, I show the courtesy of telling her (Mamata) that I have taken this action. “You should be the first to know from me,” I tell her. I am not a Mamata-baiter; she has been elected to her position by the people of her state. She’s the face of the government. I prefer to be in the background.