Tuesday Interview | 'CM may have political compulsions, but I go by rules'

Within one week of my joining, she had appointed a Lokayukta. In any matter, I go by the rules and regulations, study them, and analyse Supreme Court judgements. In this matter, I said I could not accept it, and I was told by the officers that the appointment was approved by my predecessor. I said I would not question my predecessor, but I will not administer the oath of office to the Lokayukta. As per legislation, a Lokayukta cannot be reappointed. I met Mamata Banerjee, and she said, ‘I will go by what you say.’ That was the end of the matter.