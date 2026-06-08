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CM Suvendu Adhikari wants Bengal BJP to follow 'we and not I' principle, stresses collective leadership

He said it is a politically active state with year-long programmes, and the BJP functionaries have to work accordingly.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:26 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

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