<p>Kolkata: A coach of an empty passenger train caught fire at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/preview/story/BYTiIkpGr28zMkcP5d7zUDyfNXJ2rTZXYK9yKNK9V5rDlZKu4JM-1ULZJt_bu6Jp">Katwa </a>railway station in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district early on Sunday, an Eastern Railway official said.</p>.<p>No injuries have been reported in the incident.</p>.<p>Fire officials said the blaze was reported around 4.30 am in a compartment of the Katwa-Azimganj passenger <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/panic-on-hassan-solapur-express-as-smoke-emits-from-coach-3639928">train </a>standing on platform number two and was brought under control by fire tenders after 30 minutes.</p><p>Passengers at the station noticed flames engulfing the coach, triggering a brief commotion on the platform.</p>.<p>Railway staffers promptly detached the affected coach to prevent the fire from spreading, the Eastern Railway official said.</p>.<p>He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire.</p>