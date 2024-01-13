Committed to I.N.D.I.A, but Congress should acknowledge its limitations in Bengal: TMC

A TMC MP, familiar with the situation, emphasising the party's 'dedication' to the grouping said, "We are committed to the I.N.D.I.A alliance and want to work together to defeat BJP. But we sincerely wish that the Congress leadership acknowledges the limitations and weaknesses of their Bengal unit and allows us (TMC) to lead the fight in the state."

The TMC Friday said that Mamata Banerjee will not be able to attend the virtual meeting as she has 'prior engagements and will not be able to change them at 16 hours notice'.