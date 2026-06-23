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Complaint lodged against Abishek Porel over alleged promise of marriage and assault, cricketer denies charges

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Porel had sexual intercourse with her under the promise of marriage and also accused him of assault and criminal intimidation.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 17:27 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 17:27 IST
sexual assaultFIRDelhi Capitals

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