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Congress announces July 21 rally in Kolkata after TMC's poll defeat, invites ex-leaders to rejoin party

The move comes against the backdrop of the Trinamool Congress' rout in the Assembly polls and the ensuing turbulence it faces within its ranks.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal

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