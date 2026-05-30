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Congress condemns 'attack' on Abhishek Banerjee, slams BJP's politics of 'vendetta'

The Union and West Bengal governments must ensure security for all opposition leaders and take immediate steps to prevent such attacks, Kharge said on X.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsBJPCongressWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsAbhishek Banerjee

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