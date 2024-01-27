Congress in Bengal alleges attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra posters

A young Congress leader said tearing of posters has been observed at different places in the region – including Dhupguri – where the yatra is scheduled to pass from. The party supporters protested in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. “This way the yatra cannot be stopped…,” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume after a two-day break on Sunday, from 2pm, in Jalpaiguri. Thereafter, it will move to Siliguri where a 2km walk, and a public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, have been planned. On Sunday night the halt will be in Uttar Dinajpur. On Monday, the yatra will enter Bihar. The yatra will return to Bengal on Tuesday night for the second phase.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s planned visit to Bengal has been dropped for the time being. Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP chief, cited the several developments taking place in the national politics as a possible reason. Shah, and Prime Minister, will have several programmes in near future in the state, Majumdar said.