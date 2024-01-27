Congress in Bengal alleges attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra posters

The Congress in Bengal, on Saturday, alleged that the posters of the Rahul Gandhi-led “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” were torn in North Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.
The development comes amid the writing of a letter by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where he had stated that miscreants may try to create trouble for the yatra. Kharge had requested Mamata to issue directions for safe passage of the yatra, and safety of the travellers, through the state.
State Congress leader and spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy told Deccan Herald that the yatra had to face the BJP (supporters) in Assam. Aich stated that the BJP’s opposition to the yatra is understandable as the yatra highlights issues of divisiveness, lack of jobs, and the issue of livelihood.
“But, in Bengal tearing of flex banners, and denial of permissions, at places – for stay, and meetings, show that the Trinamool doesn’t want the Congress to fight against the BJP. Still, from our party’s top leadership, we have requested the chief minister, so that such things do not happen,” Aich said.
A young Congress leader said tearing of posters has been observed at different places in the region – including Dhupguri – where the yatra is scheduled to pass from. The party supporters protested in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. “This way the yatra cannot be stopped…,” he said.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume after a two-day break on Sunday, from 2pm, in Jalpaiguri. Thereafter, it will move to Siliguri where a 2km walk, and a public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, have been planned. On Sunday night the halt will be in Uttar Dinajpur. On Monday, the yatra will enter Bihar. The yatra will return to Bengal on Tuesday night for the second phase.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s planned visit to Bengal has been dropped for the time being. Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP chief, cited the several developments taking place in the national politics as a possible reason. Shah, and Prime Minister, will have several programmes in near future in the state, Majumdar said.