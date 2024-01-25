Congress tries to woo Mamata after TMC calls off alliance in Bengal

In West Bengal’s Bagdogra, Ramesh said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written a letter besides sending an email inviting her to the yatra.

“Our leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wish the Trinamool Congress participates in the yatra. We wish the Chief Minister to come for say 5, 10, 15 or 20 minutes. I know she is busy and has to look after state affairs. But if she comes, it will elevate the yatra’s stature,” he said.

Ramesh recalled how Mamata was important for the UPA government as well as to defeat the BJP in Bengal. He said if not for Mamata’s support, the UPA government would have found it difficult to get the law on land acquisition passed in 2013.

“We respect her a lot. We will find a middle path,” Ramesh said, referring to the fate of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Bengal. “We know that in Bengal politics today, the Trinamool stands the tallest. If you want to defeat the BJP, Trinamool Congress’ presence is necessary,” he said.

On Wednesday too, the Congress was full of praise for Mamata even after her announcement with Ramesh saying no one could imagine an I.N.D.I.A bloc without the Trinamool chief.

Earlier, Rahul also said that he shares a good relationship with Mamata and they would finalise the seat sharing in Bengal.