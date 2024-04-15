Considering legal action against IT officials for stopping trial run of copter: Abhishek Banerjee

As a storm brewed over the TMC's claim of an IT department 'raid' on a helicopter used by Banerjee, the department said to fulfil its mandate of coordinating with law enforcement agencies to ensure free and fair elections, a team of income tax department was sent in 'a routine manner' to collect information of the arrival of a helicopter at Behala Flying Club from Malda in West Bengal around 1 pm on Sunday, sources in the department said.