Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Construction of Babri-style mosque begins in Bengal's Murshidabad

Kabir, who recently floated Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), announced that the mosque at Rejinagar in Beldanga would be completed within two years and would cost around Rs 50-55 crore.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 11:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 11:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalBabri Masjid

Follow us on :

Follow Us