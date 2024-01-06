Continuance of TMC govt in Bengal a national security threat, Mamata must resign: BJP

The BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the reports of ED teams being attacked by TMC supporters in 24 North Parganas while conducting raids at TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s house.
In a briefing to the press, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that there exists a ‘jungle raj’ in Bengal. “The ED officers who went to West Bengal for investigation were attacked by the TMC goons and illegally infiltrated by Rohingyas. West Bengal has become synonymous with ‘jungle raj’ under Mamata Banerjee. Law and order has collapsed but the chief minister is nowhere to be seen. Three ED officers were seriously injured,” Bhatia said.
“The least she can do now is apologise to the officers and resign from her position,” he added. “Mamata Banerjee has no right to maintain her seat even for a day.”
Bhatia alleged that the perpetrators enjoy the patronage of the chief minister. “All the goons know that they don’t need to fear. They have the protection from CM Mamata Banerjee. When ED officers were attacked, they called the police for help but they refused to even speak to the ED officers. Whose encouragement was behind it to think that they were above the law? It was by anarchist Mamata Banerjee,” Bhatia alleged.
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged the inclusion of undocumented immigrants in the incident. “Shahjahan Sheikh, in particular, is close to Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of Bengal. This is how lawless Bengal is,” Malviya said.
“It is likely that several of those who came out to attack the agency officials are illegal migrants, who have been patronised by the local TMC leaders, to serve as their vote bank. Continuance of TMC Govt in West Bengal is a national security threat.”
On X, sharing visuals of the attack, party leader from the state unit Suvendu Adhikari said that the law and order situation has collapsed. “Horrific. The Law & Order Situation in West Bengal is in shambles. ED Officials & CRPF Jawans brutally attacked in Sandeshkhali; North 24 Parganas district,” he posted.