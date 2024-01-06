Continuance of TMC govt in Bengal a national security threat, Mamata must resign: BJP

The BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the reports of ED teams being attacked by TMC supporters in 24 North Parganas while conducting raids at TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s house.

In a briefing to the press, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that there exists a ‘jungle raj’ in Bengal. “The ED officers who went to West Bengal for investigation were attacked by the TMC goons and illegally infiltrated by Rohingyas. West Bengal has become synonymous with ‘jungle raj’ under Mamata Banerjee. Law and order has collapsed but the chief minister is nowhere to be seen. Three ED officers were seriously injured,” Bhatia said.

“The least she can do now is apologise to the officers and resign from her position,” he added. “Mamata Banerjee has no right to maintain her seat even for a day.”