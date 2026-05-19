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Contractors accuse former Falta TMC candidate Jahangir Khan of taking cut money for work orders

The contractors claimed that commissions between seven and 10 per cent had to be paid to Khan's personal assistant to execute work orders for various projects.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:12 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCbribeCorruption

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