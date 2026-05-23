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Controversial sculpture at Salt Lake stadium in West Bengal demolished

Ever since its installation, the structure has remained a subject of debate among football fans and visitors.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsFootballWest BengalKolkataSalt Lake

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