Could ‘One Nation, One Election’ lead to presidential form of govt, questions Mamata

The Bengal chief minister emphasised that India is a country with a federal structure encompassing a diversity of people and languages. She highlighted that conducting simultaneous elections is less burdensome in terms of workload. "The problem is... What happens if a state doesn’t get a majority, what happens then? Is it that we are heading in the direction of a presidential form of government?" she questioned. “One Nation, One Election means, ultimately, a presidential form of election,” she added.

Such a presidential form of government, as exists in America, she pointed out, is not enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Banerjee emphasised that India is a democratic country, and after separate elections, states either achieve stability or face uncertainty. "What happens if the central government doesn’t achieve stability… There’s a need for thoughtful consideration. Just because I am a government in the majority, does it give me the right to do as I wish? This is not fair," she remarked.

"I will request the Election Commission to scrutinise this matter thoroughly. They have to be very rational," she said, highlighting the importance of considering the policies and structures of the states, the Centre's policy, the federal structure, and diversity. "You have seen how the central government toppled three state governments within three years… I don’t appreciate it in a practical sense. It is not possible, it is not acceptable, and it is not correct from the point of view of the federal structure," Banerjee asserted.