CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat allowed to visit Sandeshkhali after being initially stopped by police

Karat, who said that she was stopped at Dhamakhali ferry ghat by the police saying that they apprehended breach of peace if she went to Sandeshkhali, was later allowed to visit the protests-hit area by the police.

"Breach of peace occurred when women were called to the local Trinamool Congress offices and subjected to sexual assault, now it is a fight for justice," Karat told reporters at Dhamakhali, from where one has to cross Kalagachi river to reach Sandeshkhali.

Karat who said that she and some other women CPI(M) leaders wanted to meet the alleged victims of sexual assault, later spoke to some women there.

She claimed that what happened in Sandeshkhali was unprecedented.