CPI(M) wonders if TMC govt has funds to satisfy Rs 766 crore arbitration award granted to Tatas

Claiming that the state government is 'already in a debt trap,' CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, 'Now it has no resources to satisfy the award.'

The Trinamool Congress, led by party supremo Mamata Banerjee, had held an agitation in Singur in 2008 alleging forcible land acquisition for the plant by the state govern

Bhattacharya described the agitation as 'irrational and populistic' and claimed that the flight of the Tata Motors plant from the state has severely affected the prospects of West Bengal's economy.