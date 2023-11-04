Cricket fans without 'affordable' tickets can watch Sunday’s match for free at Raj Bhavan Kolkata

Around 500 people will be permitted to enter Raj Bhavan premises on a first-come, first-served basis, and they will be allowed to watch the match till the end on the lawns.

The trigger for this development is the cricket fans who approached the Raj Bhavan with grievances that “they couldn’t get tickets at affordable prices”. Raj Bhavan sources said that Governor CV Ananda Bose gave directions to open a “Janata Cricket Stadium”. This project is being executed at the Raj Bhavan, where the people will be able to watch the game on wide screens.

Those who intend to do so from this prestigious venue – from where the Eden Gardens is located at a walking distance – will have to apply online, via email provided by the Raj Bhavan. A government ID, like Aadhaar or driving licence, will have to be provided in the email. Those who apply, are also expected to carry the same with them for the entry.

