Homeindiawest bengal

Criminals calling shots in parts of Bengal, this has to end: Governor Bose on Shajahan Sheikh's arrest

Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on the early hours of Thursday from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali.
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 07:03 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday welcomed the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali case and asserted that the time has come to put criminals, who are ruling the roost in parts of Bengal, behind bars.

"This is the beginning of an end. We have to put an end to the cycle of violence in Bengal. In parts of Bengal, the goons are ruling the roost. This must end and the gangsters should be put behind bars", the governor said at a press conference here.

Bose maintained that the Sandeshkhali incident is only the tip of an iceberg, suggesting there is much more to it than what meets the eye.

(Published 29 February 2024, 07:03 IST)
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCC V Ananda Bose

