Culprits should get death penalty: Mamata to police on rape-murder of 10-year-old girl in West Bengal

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed the police to register the alleged rape-murder case of a 10-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district under the POCSO Act, and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months.</p><p>Banerjee, while speaking at the Kolkata Police Body Guard Lines after virtually inaugurating several Durga Pujas, asserted that crime has no colour, caste or religion.</p><p>"I want the police to register the Kultuli case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months... Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals," the chief minister said.</p><p>Taking exception to "media trials" in rape cases, Banerjee said these must stop as it could hamper investigations.</p><p>The body of a 10-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered, was found at Kultuli in South 24 Parganas on Saturday, after which locals torched a police outpost and vadalised vehicles parked there, a senior officer said.</p>