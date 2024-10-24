Home
west bengal

Cyclone Dana: 3.5 lakh people to be evacuated in Bengal, says Mamata

Urging people to take precautionary measures and cooperate with the administration and the police, she said 2,43,374 people have taken shelter in camps.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 14:29 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 14:29 IST
