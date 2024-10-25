Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Cyclone Dana triggers widespread waterlogging in Kolkata, KMC on alert

Rainwater accumulation was also noticed at the OPD wing of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, another state-run tertiary healthcare facility in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 08:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 08:49 IST
India NewsCycloneWest BengalKolkatawaterlogging

Follow us on :

Follow Us