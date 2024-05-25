Cyclone Remal formed over Bay of Bengal, likely to make landfall on Sunday midnight

Kolkata: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, named Remal, which is likely to make landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh with a speed of 110-120 kmph on Sunday night, the IMD said.

This is the first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal this season.

The weather system, moving at a speed of 12 kmph over east-central Bay of Bengal, was 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal at 5.30 pm on Saturday, the IMD said.