Damodar Valley Corporation reduces release of water, Bengal flood situation still grim

"The DVC released 2.1 lakh cusec of water last night. However, since this morning, there has been a gradual reduction, as the rainfall has stopped in the upper catchment areas. At 8:30 am on Wednesday, the release rate was 1.7 lakh cusec, which further decreased to 1.4 lakh cusec by 10:45 am from the Panchet and Maithon dams," DVC Maithon Chief Engineer Anjani K Dubey told PTI.