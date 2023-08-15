Day-long hunger strike at Visva-Bharati University to protest against publication of 'unverified' news

The hunger strike took place in the Sangeet Bhavana campus, from 8am to 5pm. “Principal, HODs directors, faculties, officials, staff, students participated in great numbers,” an official told DH. "The normal activities were not hampered," the official said. The silent protest, the university stated, is “against these activities which are continuously going on in the social media and are being used by the news agency to ruin the culture, tradition and image of Visva-Bharati in the public domain”.

Bidyut Chakrabarty, the vice chancellor has "decided to remain silent during this period”, to “reinforce the voice of protest", the statement added.