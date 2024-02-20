Death of 4 minors: West Bengal Governor visits Chopra, speaks to local people

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday visited the spot in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the four minors died allegedly after a mound of earth caved in during drainage expansion near the India-Bangladesh border.

Bose visited the spot and spoke to local people and local Trinamool Congress leaders to understand what happened on the day when the incident happened.

The governor will also speak to the families and parents of the deceased children, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.