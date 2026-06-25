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Death toll in Kolkata warehouse collapse rises to 11; CM Adhikari announces Rs 10 lakh for victims' kin

Ten people died either at the site of the incident or shortly thereafter, while another injured person succumbed to injuries during treatment on Thursday.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataBuilding CollapseSuvendu Adhikari

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