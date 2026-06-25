Death toll in Kolkata warehouse collapse rises to 11; CM Adhikari announces Rs 10 lakh for victims' kin

<p>The death toll from the warehouse collapse in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a> yesterday has risen to 11, according to officials. Meanwhile, more than 20 people were left injured in the incident which took place in the Taratala area. </p><p>According to official sources, 10 people died either at the site of the incident or shortly thereafter, while another injured person succumbed to injuries during treatment on Thursday, taking the toll to 11.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Krishna Chowdhury (30) of North 24 Parganas, Rohit Choudhari (40) of Nadia, Rahul Choudhury (17) of Purba Bardhaman, Chandrama Choudhury (60) of Krishnanagar, Pappu Rajak (40) of Shyamnagar, Azgar Hossain (55) of Khidirpur in Kolkata, Sahil Sardar (17) of Basanti, Ghi Kumar (17) of Munger in Bihar, Hasan Imam (44) of Metiabruz, Nabin Singh of Asansol and Ganesh Kalindi (45), who died while undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital.</p><p>The injured are currently undergoing treatment in the state-run hospital, officials said.</p><p>In a statement made in the Assembly, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased and Rs one lakh for each injured in the incident. </p><p>He said that minister and former mayor Firhad Hakim's signature appears on the building plan of the collapsed warehouse.</p>.Kolkata warehouse collapse: 5 dead, 20 rescued, CM Suvendu Adhikari halts TMC-era projects in city till July 31.<p>Adhikari asserted that no one will be spared, stating that five people have been arrested in connection with the warehouse collapse at Transport Depot Road in west Kolkata.</p><p>A day earlier, the chief minister said that preliminary inputs received from Kolkata Municipal Corporation engineers suggested that there were defects in the building plan approved for the warehouse.</p><p>He has suspended till July 31 the work of all under-construction commercial projects approved by the TMC government, ordering a comprehensive audit of such projects following the warehouse collapse.</p>.<p>The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area caved in at around noon on Wednesday. Several people were working at the site at the time of the incident, a Kolkata Police officer said.</p><p>Meanwhile, rescue operations continued through the night and into Thursday although heavy rain stalled the ops for nearly an hour, even as personnel from police, fire services, NDRF and the Army remained deployed at the site.</p><p>Officials said five more people were rescued from the rubble on Thursday morning, taking the total number of victims pulled out from under the collapsed structure to 30.</p>.<p>The warehouse was being built on a leasehold property owned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. Authorities said efforts were underway to ascertain and officially confirm details of all victims, while investigators continued probing possible violations of safety norms that may have contributed to the collapse.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>