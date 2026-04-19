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Deeply unfortunate that PM chose to mislead nation over women's quota bill: Mamata

She accused the central government was plotting to push through the delimitation exercise by "using women as a shield".
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjeewomen reservation

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