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Deleted names, shaken loyalties: Final SIR rolls unsettles BJP's hold over Bengal's Matua

BJP insiders privately admit that Matua and refugee-dominated seats contributed more than half of their tally of 77 seats in the 2021 polls.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalElectionsspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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