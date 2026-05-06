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Democracy in Bengal 'held at gunpoint': Dharmendra Pradhan

"This mandate of Bengal is a rejection of fear, a rejection of coercion and a demand for accountability. To ignore it is to undermine the very foundation of democratic legitimacy," he said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 05:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDemocracyDharmendra PradhanWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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