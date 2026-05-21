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Deployment of 500 CAPF companies in West Bengal extended till June 20

In an official communication, the home ministry said the West Bengal government had sought continuation of the Central forces' deployment till the end of October for post-election duties.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalCAPFcentral armed police forces

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