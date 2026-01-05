<p>Rampurhat: Deported migrant worker Sunali Khatun from West Bengal’s Birbhum, who was repatriated from Bangladesh following a Supreme Court order on December 5, gave birth to a baby boy at Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning, hospital sources said.</p><p>According to Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, who spoke to the attending doctors, both the mother and the newborn were stable.</p><p>"I have spoken to the doctors at the hospital. They have told me that both mother and the infant are stable and are doing fine," Islam told PTI.</p><p>Sunali, a migrant resident of Murarai in Birbhum district, was arrested by the Delhi Police in June last year on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national and was subsequently pushed to the neighbouring country.</p><p>She was brought back to India through the Malda border last month along with her minor son Sabir, following a Supreme Court directive that took note of her advanced stage of pregnancy.</p><p>In Bangladesh, Sunali and five others -- including her son and husband Danesh, who were deported together -- were lodged at the Chapai Nawabganj correctional facility since August 20 as alleged "infiltrators" before a judicial magistrate granted them bail on December 1.</p>.Karnataka: Mother, three-year-old daughter found dead in Kodiayala pond; investigation underway.<p>Danesh and three members of the family of Sweety Bibi are yet to be brought back amid an ongoing repatriation battle at the apex court.</p><p>Responding to Sunali's motherhood, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed joy and called the development a "triumph of humanity" amid "shocking abuse of power by the Delhi Police and the Union government".</p><p>"I am deeply moved and genuinely heartened to learn that Sunali Khatun has given birth to a healthy baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College, Birbhum. This moment of joy feels even more profound against the backdrop of the injustice she was subjected to. In a shocking abuse of power, she was FALSELY BRANDED as a Bangladeshi and FORCIBLY DEPORTED TO BANGLADESH by the Delhi Police and the Union Government," Banerjee wrote on X.</p><p>The TMC MP announced that he would meet Sunali at the hospital on Tuesday to convey his best wishes to the mother and her newborn.</p><p>"Her ordeal was a violation of dignity that no citizen, least of all a pregnant mother, should ever be forced to endure. Yet, through it all Sunali displayed extraordinary courage and resolve. This is a triumph of humanity. Tomorrow, during my visit to Birbhum, I will personally meet Sunali at the hospital to convey my best wishes to her and her newborn. My prayers remain with her family," Banerjee added in his social media post.</p>