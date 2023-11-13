JOIN US
india west bengal

Depression likely to bring rainfall in Bengal's coastal districts from Nov 16-18

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 08:17 IST

Kolkata: A cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area, which could turn into a depression over central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The system is expected to bring light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal from November 16-18, Regional Met Director G K Das said.

"We are keeping a close watch on the direction the system may take and its intensity," Das said.

The cyclonic circulation existing over south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low pressure, and thereafter into a depression, moving west-northwestwards into central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period, as the system may cause squally weather in large parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

(Published 13 November 2023, 08:17 IST)
