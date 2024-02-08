'Deprivation' from Centre: Bengal govt to introduce 50-day job scheme, considers housing support for 11 lakh families

Kolkata: West Bengal’s alleged “deprivation” at the hands of the Centre found reflection in the state budget, presented on Thursday.

“The Central Government has deprived our marginalised people of their minimum subsistence right by denying fund under MGNREGA (sic),” the budget statement delivered by Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state (independent charge) finance department, mentioned.

On the political front, the ruling Trinamool has maintained a sustained campaign for the release of funds from the Centre, the latest being an ongoing sit-in protest organised in Kolkata by the party.