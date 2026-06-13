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Derek O'Brien rejects merger rumours, calls reports 'fake news'

Rumours of a possible merger gathered pace after a series of meetings between senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress and the Congress in New Delhi this week.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCDerek O'Brien

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