Deteriorating law and order in West Bengal 'appalling', says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

<p>Srinagar: PDP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mehbooba-mufti">Mehbooba Mufti</a> on Sunday said the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal after the BJP won the state assembly elections earlier this month is "appalling".</p><p>"The sad deteriorating law & order ever since BJP won the West Bengal elections is appalling to say the least. Where neutral institutions like the police are now being weaponised to turn a blind eye as murderous assaults are orchestrated against political opponents like Abhishek Banerjee," Mufti said in a post on X.</p>.BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee pressured hospital to admit Abhishek despite doctors finding no major injury, shares clip.<p>She was reacting to an attack on opposition TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by a crowd.</p><p>The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said this is "certainly not" the change for which people of West Bengal cast their votes.</p><p>"Is this the change people of West Bengal voted for? Certainly not," she added.</p>