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Deteriorating law and order in West Bengal 'appalling', says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

She was reacting to an attack on opposition TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by a crowd.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMehbooba MuftiPDP

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