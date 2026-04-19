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DH Exclusive | After facing raids and arrests, I-PAC to pause operations in West Bengal

The firm is doing political consultancy for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 21:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjeeraids

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