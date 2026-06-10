DH Interview | 'Want to work in Assam, didn't quit TMC because Mamata lost': Sushmita Dev

<p>Sushmita Dev, who just resigned from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> as well as a Rajya Sabha MP, speaks to <em><strong>DH</strong></em>'s <strong>Amrita Madhukalya</strong> about the future course of action.</p>.<p><strong>Q) Why did you leave the TMC?</strong></p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> There are a set of reasons, some political and some personal. Winning and losing in elections happens in a democracy. So, it’s not like I’ve left because Mamta Banerjee lost. Whatever has unfolded after the loss — the developments and the way I look at it right from May 4 till June 4 — has prompted my decision.</p>.<p>It is the best thing for me to do, given that my politics is in Assam. If I want to work in Assam, I can't work in the TMC. I need a platform and a forum. And that's why I met Dr Sarma (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma). I had a very candid discussion with him. I met him in broad daylight after resigning and not in the middle of the night. I am hoping that he will give me a road map.</p>.Sushmita Dev follows Sukhendu Ray, resigns from Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress.<p><strong>Q) Do you feel that you were underutilised in either Congress or TMC? And will the BJP give you a ministerial berth in Assam?</strong></p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> I come with no sense of entitlement. For the simple reason that it is not in my nature. And secondly, I would like to put on record that I have had a very nice, courteous conversation with the CM (Himanta). Nothing is certain; as we speak, I am in no party, and I am not a member of parliament either. Right now I cannot put on record anything further on this account.</p>.<p><strong>Q) Your tenure is still left. In terms of just political work, what do you want to do?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> I come from a region called Barak in Assam, which is the southernmost tip. I have myself been in politics for more than 30 years, and I have seen two consecutive governments led by the Congress. I have seen my father's (former Union Minister Santosh Mohan Dev) tenure, and I have seen the last 10 years of the BJP. The reality is we may not like their ideology, and people may criticise the BJP, but I don't think there is any government or any party in the world that is outside the scope of criticism. No party is perfect. But I have seen a huge, remarkable difference in their delivery on development in Assam. It is evident in the last 10 years. My region, which is Bengali-dominated, was struggling because of the internal politics of the Congress, and the BJP has managed to break that shackle.</p>.NCW intervenes according to sheer political convenience of BJP: TMC's Sushmita Dev.<p><strong>Q) Are we looking at you in the BJP in the future?</strong></p>.<p><strong>A)</strong> For me to say yes is tough, as I've had one conversation. What will unfold if tomorrow he (CM Himanta) tells me that there is no need to join the BJP? So, it is too premature for me to comment on that. </p>