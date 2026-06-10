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DH Interview | 'Want to work in Assam, didn't quit TMC because Mamata lost': Sushmita Dev

"I have seen a huge, remarkable difference in their delivery on development in Assam. It is evident in the last 10 years," said Sushmita on BJP.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsTMC

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