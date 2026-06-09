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'Dham' tag to be removed from Digha Jagannath temple complex, says Suvendu Adhikari

The official request was delivered to Adhikari by Sambit Patra, BJP's MP in Lok Sabha from Puri, who acted as an emissary of the Odisha chief minister.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsOdishaWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariJagannath

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