Dhankhar deja vu: C V Ananda Bose's surprise exit mirrors former VP's resignation last July

<p>New Delhi: The sudden resignation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-v-ananda-bose">C V Ananda Bose</a>, a former civil servant, as West Bengal Governor on Thursday has evoked memories of the surprise move by Vice President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jagdeep-dhankhar-resigns-as-vice-president-of-india-3641038"> Jagdeep Dhankhar to relinquish his pos</a>t last July.</p><p>Both resignations by those holding Constitutional posts came without any notice and had public engagements listed for the succeeding days when the quit their jobs. </p><p>While Dhankhar cited his decision to "prioritise" health as his reason, there is no official word on why Bose quit though the latter told PTI that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal-guv-bose-resigns-delhi-l-g-vk-saxena-moved-to-ladakh-check-full-list-3921337">he has been a Governor for three-and-half years</a> and it was "enough" for him.</p><p>Incidentally, Dhankhar too was West Bengal Governor before he was chosen as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate in 2022.</p>.Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi transferred to West Bengal.<p>While the 'why' for Bose resignation is yet to be known, the key to 'when' could be speculated that it happened much after 1:40 PM, as the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, the Governor's official residence, had posted on 'X' his programme for March 6 in Darjeeling. At least till then, there was no change in his plans. Bose was in Delhi on Thursday and was replaced by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.</p><p>The Lok Bhavan had tweeted that he will be in Darjeeling on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu, who will launch the Darjeeling Hill Festival. The tweet cannot be located on the 'X' handle, as it is now deleted while a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Friday said the President has rescheduled her programme to Saturday when she will also attend the 9th International Santal Conference.</p><p>Similar was the case with Dhankhar as the Press Information Bureau on July 21 last year had publicised his programme for July 23 -- which would be a one day visit to Jaipur to interact with the newly elected committee members of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) at Rambagh Palace. Dhankhar had also scheduled a meeting of Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee on 22 July, 2024 but chose to quit the night before.</p>.Kavinder Gupta resigns as Ladakh LG after nine months in office.<p>While no one would come on record, it was speculated that the developments that ended in his resignation had its genesis in his entertaining of an impeachment notice submitted by the Opposition against Justice Yashwant Varma in Rajya Sabha against the wishes of the government, which had plans to bring it in Lok Sabha.</p><p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quick to snatch the opportunity to launch an attack on the BJP, claiming that given the prevailing circumstances, she "would not be surprised" if the Governor has been "subjected to some pressure" from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "serve certain political interests" ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.</p><p>Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera told reporters, "This Operation Dhankhar is part two. Throw in the dust bin when the utility is over. The Modi government has ended the respect these Lok Bhavans had."</p>