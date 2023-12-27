'Didi took the BJP lightly', says Amit Shah in Bengal rally

Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee had considered the BJP, “lightly” in 2015, and while people voted Banerjee to power, yet the way the government was steered made people say that communists were relatively better, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had said on Tuesday, addressing BJP’s supporters and volunteers in Kolkata.
Video clips of the speech delivered by Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda, have been shared on different social media platforms by the party. Besides attending organisational meetings, visiting a gurdwara, and Kalighat Temple, the two leaders had addressed social media volunteers.
“In 2015, when I had visited Bengal after becoming the president, then didi (elder sister, Banerjee is addressed as didi) was taking us lightly. She felt, what the BJP-affiliates do in Bengal? But you all, the BJP’s party workers, faced thousands of difficulties…,” Shah said. He added that since the party’s formation, till date, the toughest, dedicated struggle has been carried by the party’s workers in Bengal.
“You see the result today. There was not a single seat in Vidhan Sabha. Today, we have 77 members in Vidhan Sabha, led by Suvendu Adhikari,” Shah said. He added that if from a zero-position the party wins 77 seats, then the next-level is forming a government with a two-thirds majority. Similarly, if seats in Parliament increase from two to 18, then the next progression is 35 seats, and Banerjee is well aware of this fact, Shah said.
Shah said that social media, nationally, has a significant role in the elections, and many elections, globally, are fought, facilitated by social media. Social media has a major influence in India too, he said, alleging that as the traditional media in the state – print, television, don’t take BJP’s narrative to the people, influenced by Banerjee (Trinamool), and for the party, the sole basis of winning the elections is social media. “To lay the foundation for the BJP’s victories in ‘24’ and ‘26’ is the work of every individual BJP worker. But if anyone has the biggest responsibility, then it’s that of my social media volunteers, of the cyber warriors…,” he said.
“The communists ruled, and didi defeated them. There was a positive feeling, across the country, that perhaps a change will be ushered in, and Bengal will get initiated on the path of progress. But didi steered the government in such a way that people began saying that the communists were good (relatively better),” Shah said.