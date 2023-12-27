'Didi took the BJP lightly', says Amit Shah in Bengal rally

“You see the result today. There was not a single seat in Vidhan Sabha. Today, we have 77 members in Vidhan Sabha, led by Suvendu Adhikari,” Shah said. He added that if from a zero-position the party wins 77 seats, then the next-level is forming a government with a two-thirds majority. Similarly, if seats in Parliament increase from two to 18, then the next progression is 35 seats, and Banerjee is well aware of this fact, Shah said.

Shah said that social media, nationally, has a significant role in the elections, and many elections, globally, are fought, facilitated by social media. Social media has a major influence in India too, he said, alleging that as the traditional media in the state – print, television, don’t take BJP’s narrative to the people, influenced by Banerjee (Trinamool), and for the party, the sole basis of winning the elections is social media. “To lay the foundation for the BJP’s victories in ‘24’ and ‘26’ is the work of every individual BJP worker. But if anyone has the biggest responsibility, then it’s that of my social media volunteers, of the cyber warriors…,” he said.

“The communists ruled, and didi defeated them. There was a positive feeling, across the country, that perhaps a change will be ushered in, and Bengal will get initiated on the path of progress. But didi steered the government in such a way that people began saying that the communists were good (relatively better),” Shah said.