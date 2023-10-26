'Dirty political game, pathological liars', Mamata Banerjee breaks silence, slams BJP

Referring to the raid at the minister’s premises, Banerjee stated, “When you raid houses of all ministers, where’s the (state) government left?... This is a dirty game, and they (the BJP) are pathological liars.”

Banerjee said that investigations have to be backed by evidence, and houses of ministers and leaders are being raided. She questioned why are the BJP leaders, and ministers, out of the purview of such raids. The Lok Sabha election announcements are due in 4-5 months, and there are elections to take place in five states, Banerjee said while referring to ED action against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son.

Speaking on the ongoing India-Bharat naming debate, Banerjee said that the urge seems to be inspired from the naming of the opposition’s alliance, I.N.D.I.A. She added what if Bharat is also added to the alliance name.

Mentioning the NCERT committee recommendation on calling the country Bharat, Banerjee concluded the objective to be political behind the attempts.

The chief minister brought up the issue of setting up of plaque at Santiniketan’s Visva-Bharati University to mark the Unesco heritage status, and cautioned that a campaign will begin at the university site if the same is not replaced by tomorrow. The installation, while mentioning Prime Minister – chancellor, and the vice chancellor, hasn’t mentioned founder Rabindranath Tagore’s name.

Banerjee requested the prime minister to ensure that the structure of cooperative federalism is not destroyed.