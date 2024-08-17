Doctor murder: Durga Puja organiser calls upon others to decline Bengal govt's Rs 85,000 honorarium

Ghosh, who has been organising the puja for several years in north Kolkata showcasing various themes drawing lakhs of revellers, told PTI, "Women are being violated, raped, killed in public places, in workplaces and at homes under the regime of Mamata Banerjee who has failed to ensure their safety. When faced with mounting public anger, she is blaming everyone but herself for the situation."

"A young woman medic was allegedly raped and murdered in the most savage manner while she was on duty in her own hospital but only one person has been arrested so far. It will be a paradox if under the prevailing circumstances, the puja committees accept the Rs 85,000 dole from this government which has shown a lack of concern for the issue," the BJP councillor said.