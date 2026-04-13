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Doctor offers fee cut if patients say 'Jai Shree Ram'; TMC claims he wants to be in BJP's good books

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMC

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