Doctor rape-murder case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari blames 'Mamata Police' claiming 4 students went missing ahead of protest march today

Ahead of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march today which will be demanding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder, four student activists have allegedly gone missing.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to X and mentioned the names of four student activists who were distributing food to volunteers who were arriving at the Howrah station.
Adhikari said that the four students who went missing after midnight, are untraceable.
He asserted that if anything happened to the four students, the 'Mamata Police' would be held responsible.
In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the state said, "The following Student Activists who were distributing food to the volunteers, who were arriving at Howrah Station, suddenly went missing after midnight:- #Subhojit Ghosh #Pulokesh Pandit #Goutam Senapati #Pritam Sarkar (sic)."
He continued, "Neither they can be traced nor are they answering their phones. We apprehend that they may have been arrested/detained by the Mamata Police. If something happens to them Mamata Police will be held accountable. @BengalGovernor @BhallaAjay26 @CPKolkata #CP @hwhcitypolice (sic)."
Nabanna Abhijan and surrounding security measures
Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat located in Howrah, has been put under a three-layered security.
Apart from the Kolkata Police which has deployed over 6,000 personnel and Howrah City Police, combat forces, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS), and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) are also deployed in the area.
Reportedly, water cannons are also in place to tackle any chaos which might occur during the planned protest organised by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj.
There are also barricades at 19 points, with five aluminium barricades installed at key points.
Apart from that, additional forces from different districts have also been brought to Kolkata, with cops choosing to focus on key points like Hastings Street and Shibpur Road, Howrah Bridge and the Howrah maidan.
Organisers and their demands
The rally is being organised by one Prabir Das, an MA student from Rabindra Bharati University, Subhankar Halder, MA B Ed of Kalyani University and Sayan Lahiri of Rabindra Mukta University.
As per Lahiri, the protest has three demands -- justice for the doctor who met her tragic fate, capital punishment for the culprit, and Mamata's resignation in light of her being the state's health minister and being in charge of the police.
The state police have called the scheduled rally as "illegal" and “unauthorised” and said they have taken necessary precautions to allay apprehensions about potential law and order situations during the march.
ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma said that police have received credible intelligence suggesting attempts would be made by miscreants to mix among protestors and incite large-scale violence and chaos during the rally.
