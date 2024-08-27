Doctor rape-murder case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari blames 'Mamata Police' claiming 4 students went missing ahead of protest march today

Ahead of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march today which will be demanding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder, four student activists have allegedly gone missing.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to X and mentioned the names of four student activists who were distributing food to volunteers who were arriving at the Howrah station.

Adhikari said that the four students who went missing after midnight, are untraceable.

He asserted that if anything happened to the four students, the 'Mamata Police' would be held responsible.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the state said, "The following Student Activists who were distributing food to the volunteers, who were arriving at Howrah Station, suddenly went missing after midnight:- #Subhojit Ghosh #Pulokesh Pandit #Goutam Senapati #Pritam Sarkar (sic)."